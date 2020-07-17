Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool hot tub tennis court

2028 Sweet Bay Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with Golf Course / Lake View in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision. - Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with your personal Golf Course / Lake View from your back door. Home is in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision.



Enjoy living in the Prestigious Mirror Lake Subdivision - a Golf/ Swim, Tennis Community. They also have an Awesome playground area too.



IMPORTANT!!! - Home is Occupied So Please Do Not Drive into Driveway, Knock On The Door or Walk Around The Property. Please call our office for an Easy Appointment.



We just got this home so unfortunately I do not have many pictures yet. Hopefully current tenant will send us a few pictures soon and we can add updated pictures once tenants move out which is scheduled for June 30th 2020.



Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Golf Lakefront property. That's right you walk out your back door enjoy a great day of golf or sit and relax with coffee or tea with beautiful view of Golf Course and Lake. Home is located on quiet cul de sac too.



This home features a Spacious Family Room with High Ceilings, Large Picture Windows offering Natural Lighting, Beautiful Fireplace w/automatic starter, Large Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.



Huge Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, Large Picture Windows and Gorgeous Master Spa Bath with His/ Her Vanities and a Large Walk-in Closet. Secondary bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closets and Upgraded Ceiling Fans. Custom blinds throughout will offer privacy.



Enjoy The Serenity of the Screened In Porch which is Located Directly off the Family Room overlooking the Lake and Golf Course. Home also offers additional separate deck offering excellent view of golf course and lake.



Hurry!! This home will lease quickly - Probably to the first person who sees it.



Please call our office at 678-540-8650 for more information and to schedule an easy appointment. You can also call our realtor - Cathy 404-452-7713. .



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

8. No Dispossessory

9. Must have good verifiable rental history

10. We do not offer short term lease.

*Applications are non-refundable



No Pets Allowed



