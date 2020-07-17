All apartments in Villa Rica
Find more places like 2028 Sweet Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villa Rica, GA
/
2028 Sweet Bay Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2028 Sweet Bay Drive

2028 Sweet Bay · (678) 540-8650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villa Rica
See all
Mirror Lake
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2028 Sweet Bay, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2028 Sweet Bay Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2028 Sweet Bay Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with Golf Course / Lake View in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision. - Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with your personal Golf Course / Lake View from your back door. Home is in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision.

Enjoy living in the Prestigious Mirror Lake Subdivision - a Golf/ Swim, Tennis Community. They also have an Awesome playground area too.

IMPORTANT!!! - Home is Occupied So Please Do Not Drive into Driveway, Knock On The Door or Walk Around The Property. Please call our office for an Easy Appointment.

We just got this home so unfortunately I do not have many pictures yet. Hopefully current tenant will send us a few pictures soon and we can add updated pictures once tenants move out which is scheduled for June 30th 2020.

Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Golf Lakefront property. That's right you walk out your back door enjoy a great day of golf or sit and relax with coffee or tea with beautiful view of Golf Course and Lake. Home is located on quiet cul de sac too.

This home features a Spacious Family Room with High Ceilings, Large Picture Windows offering Natural Lighting, Beautiful Fireplace w/automatic starter, Large Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

Huge Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, Large Picture Windows and Gorgeous Master Spa Bath with His/ Her Vanities and a Large Walk-in Closet. Secondary bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closets and Upgraded Ceiling Fans. Custom blinds throughout will offer privacy.

Enjoy The Serenity of the Screened In Porch which is Located Directly off the Family Room overlooking the Lake and Golf Course. Home also offers additional separate deck offering excellent view of golf course and lake.

Hurry!! This home will lease quickly - Probably to the first person who sees it.

Please call our office at 678-540-8650 for more information and to schedule an easy appointment. You can also call our realtor - Cathy 404-452-7713. .

REQUIREMENTS:
1. No Evictions
2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report
3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent
4. Must Make 3x's the rent
5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers
6. We also run a credit and Background check
7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years
8. No Dispossessory
9. Must have good verifiable rental history
10. We do not offer short term lease.
*Applications are non-refundable

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE PICTURES OF THIS HOME OR ANY OF OUR OTHER HOMES, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.RentWithHeritage.com. WE GET NEW HOMES OFTEN AND LIST ALL OF HOMES ON OUR WEBSITE.

TO SCHEDULE AN EASY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE........CALL CALL OUR OFFICE.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS (O.C.G.A 10-GA-6) REQUIRES BROKERS TO PRESENT ALL OFFERS TO LEASE TO THE LANDLORD/OWNER. THE LANDLORD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT THE BEST OFFER BASED ON ECONOMIC CONSIDERATIONS. THESE CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE MOVE-IN DATE OF THE APPLICANT, THE RENTAL RATE OFFERED BY THE APPLICANT, ANY CONCESSIONS REQUESTED BY THE APPLICANT, AND THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF THE APPLICANT. APPLICANTS ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE, NO EXCEPTIONS.

HERITAGE HOME RENTALS
8329 Office Park Drive
Douglasville, GA 30134
678-540-8650 OFFICE
678-540-8602- FAX
www.RentWithHeritage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have any available units?
2028 Sweet Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have?
Some of 2028 Sweet Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Sweet Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Sweet Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Sweet Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Sweet Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Sweet Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2028 Sweet Bay Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Similar Pages

Villa Rica Apartments with BalconiesVilla Rica Apartments with Parking
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolsVilla Rica Dog Friendly Apartments
Villa Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Stockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity