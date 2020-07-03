All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

6294 Hickory Lane Circle

6294 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6294 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enter this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome and enjoy peace and quiet. Your feet will sink into the brand new carpet upstairs where you'll enjoy your master bedroom w/master bath and a walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms, each with ceiling fans for your comfort.

Downstairs features easy to clean, classy hardwood floors that make your kitchen, living and dining rooms comfortable and easy to maintain.

Don't concern yourself with dragging your clothes to the laundromat because you will have your own washer and dryer to wash clothes at your convenience.

This end unit provides a spacious shared backyard that you'll be sure to enjoy as we enter spring/summer.

Contact Pam @ 404-465-1300 to find out about the application process to make this your new home.

No Pets

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have any available units?
6294 Hickory Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have?
Some of 6294 Hickory Lane Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6294 Hickory Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6294 Hickory Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6294 Hickory Lane Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle offers parking.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6294 Hickory Lane Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6294 Hickory Lane Circle has units with air conditioning.

