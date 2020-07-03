6294 Hickory Lane Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enter this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome and enjoy peace and quiet. Your feet will sink into the brand new carpet upstairs where you'll enjoy your master bedroom w/master bath and a walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms, each with ceiling fans for your comfort.



Downstairs features easy to clean, classy hardwood floors that make your kitchen, living and dining rooms comfortable and easy to maintain.



Don't concern yourself with dragging your clothes to the laundromat because you will have your own washer and dryer to wash clothes at your convenience.



This end unit provides a spacious shared backyard that you'll be sure to enjoy as we enter spring/summer.



Contact Pam @ 404-465-1300 to find out about the application process to make this your new home.



No Pets