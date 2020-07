Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This spacious open floor plan townhome is move-in ready with tv niche above fireplace in the living rm., large kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets, & pantry, spacious master bed rm. with 2- walk-in closets & large garden tub with separate shower in master bath. Washer and Dryer included. This property sits in a cul-de-sac lot & has parking in the rear.