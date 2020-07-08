All apartments in Union City
7606 McGillicuty Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7606 McGillicuty Drive

7606 Mcgillicuty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Mcgillicuty Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c257dae099 ---- Coming soon!!! Lovely 3BR/2.5BA in Shannon Cove!! Features spacious rooms, rear patio/deck for entertaining with gorgeous cozy outdoor space and yard, and so much more!! A must see!! Check back soon for showing availability. Owner is in process of completing rent ready work and it will be available for you to schedule a self-showing once complete. -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Elec Ovn/Rng/Ctop Venthood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have any available units?
7606 McGillicuty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7606 McGillicuty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7606 McGillicuty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 McGillicuty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive offer parking?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have a pool?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have accessible units?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 McGillicuty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 McGillicuty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

