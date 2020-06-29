All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
7539 Deer Creek Drive
7539 Deer Creek Drive

7539 Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7539 Deer Creek Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely BR 2.5 BA home in Dixie Lake S/D. Powder room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes breakfast nook with French doors going out to patio, perfect for entertaining. Lovely, open concept floor plan with cozy family room. Spacious master BR on upper level includes ensuite bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2 more bedrooms with bath complete this level. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Langston Hughes High School
Middle School: Renaissance Middle School
Elementary School: Campbell Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have any available units?
7539 Deer Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7539 Deer Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Deer Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Deer Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 Deer Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7539 Deer Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
