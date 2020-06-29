7539 Deer Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Lovely BR 2.5 BA home in Dixie Lake S/D. Powder room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes breakfast nook with French doors going out to patio, perfect for entertaining. Lovely, open concept floor plan with cozy family room. Spacious master BR on upper level includes ensuite bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2 more bedrooms with bath complete this level. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Langston Hughes High School

Middle School: Renaissance Middle School

Elementary School: Campbell Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.