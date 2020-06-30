5952 Stonewall Dr 4

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 Townhouse. Section 8 Welcomed - Property Id: 145295
Need FULTON COUNTY HOUSING VOUCHER APPLICANT WHO CAN MOVE IN BY MARCH 1. THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8 TENANT. Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 townhouse available for immediate occupancy. Carpet, New paint, washer dryer connection, school bus pick up right upfront, right off Roosevelt Highway. quiet community. 972 672 7677
No Pets Allowed
