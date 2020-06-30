All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5952 Stonewall Dr 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5952 Stonewall Dr 4
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

5952 Stonewall Dr 4

5952 Stonewall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5952 Stonewall Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 Townhouse. Section 8 Welcomed - Property Id: 145295

Need FULTON COUNTY HOUSING VOUCHER APPLICANT WHO CAN MOVE IN BY MARCH 1. THIS UNIT IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8 TENANT. Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 townhouse available for immediate occupancy. Carpet, New paint, washer dryer connection, school bus pick up right upfront, right off Roosevelt Highway. quiet community. 972 672 7677
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145295
Property Id 145295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have any available units?
5952 Stonewall Dr 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have?
Some of 5952 Stonewall Dr 4's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5952 Stonewall Dr 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 offer parking?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have a pool?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have accessible units?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5952 Stonewall Dr 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College