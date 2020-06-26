5872 Blacktop Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5872 Black Top Way Fairburn (Fulton) GA 30213



Availability Date: Move In Now



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Single family 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. It has a formal dining with bayed windows and rectangular family room with gas fireplace with access to a back patio. The kitchen has all appliances and microwave included, bayed breakfast area with access to a washer/dryer room , powder room and 2 car front entry garage. The upper level features great sized spare rooms, oversized master bedroom with trey ceilings with walk-in closets and master bath features separate garden tub/stall shower. This home is minutes to I-85, Shannon Mall, shopping plazas, restaurants and several miles to I-285.



School: Evoline C. West Elementary,

Bear Creek Middle, & Creekside High



Built 2005 Approx sq ft 1800