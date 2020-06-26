All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5872 Blacktop Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5872 Blacktop Way
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

5872 Blacktop Way

5872 Blacktop Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5872 Blacktop Way, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5872 Black Top Way Fairburn (Fulton) GA 30213

Availability Date: Move In Now

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Single family 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. It has a formal dining with bayed windows and rectangular family room with gas fireplace with access to a back patio. The kitchen has all appliances and microwave included, bayed breakfast area with access to a washer/dryer room , powder room and 2 car front entry garage. The upper level features great sized spare rooms, oversized master bedroom with trey ceilings with walk-in closets and master bath features separate garden tub/stall shower. This home is minutes to I-85, Shannon Mall, shopping plazas, restaurants and several miles to I-285.

School: Evoline C. West Elementary,
Bear Creek Middle, & Creekside High

Built 2005 Approx sq ft 1800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 Blacktop Way have any available units?
5872 Blacktop Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5872 Blacktop Way have?
Some of 5872 Blacktop Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 Blacktop Way currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Blacktop Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Blacktop Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 Blacktop Way is pet friendly.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way offer parking?
Yes, 5872 Blacktop Way offers parking.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5872 Blacktop Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way have a pool?
No, 5872 Blacktop Way does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way have accessible units?
No, 5872 Blacktop Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5872 Blacktop Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5872 Blacktop Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5872 Blacktop Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College