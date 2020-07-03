5636 Union Pointe Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW BUILT TOWNHOME !! BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT!!! -

Newly constructed 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome with attached garage located in desirable Union Pointe!!



*This 2-story townhome features beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor, living area,coat closet,

*Open kitchen

*Granite breakfast bar and counter tops

*Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave

*Dark stained cabinets

*Beautiful entrance landscaping

*Spacious bedrooms up with a hall bathroom

*Laundry including a washer/dryer

*Master bedroom is large with a walk in closet, separate water closet, linen and double vanities.



Be the first to live in this beautiful townhome but hurry and apply before it's gone!!



Please contact Carmen to arrange a showing at 404-334-7195.



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* Application fee is $50 per adult



