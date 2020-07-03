All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5636 Union Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5636 Union Pointe Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5636 Union Pointe Drive

5636 Union Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5636 Union Pointe Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW BUILT TOWNHOME !! BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN IT!!! -
Newly constructed 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome with attached garage located in desirable Union Pointe!!

*This 2-story townhome features beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor, living area,coat closet,
*Open kitchen
*Granite breakfast bar and counter tops
*Stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave
*Dark stained cabinets
*Beautiful entrance landscaping
*Spacious bedrooms up with a hall bathroom
*Laundry including a washer/dryer
*Master bedroom is large with a walk in closet, separate water closet, linen and double vanities.

Be the first to live in this beautiful townhome but hurry and apply before it's gone!!

Please contact Carmen to arrange a showing at 404-334-7195.

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

(RLNE5688297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have any available units?
5636 Union Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have?
Some of 5636 Union Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Union Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Union Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Union Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5636 Union Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5636 Union Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5636 Union Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 5636 Union Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5636 Union Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 Union Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Union Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Union Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College