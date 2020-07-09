All apartments in Union City
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

5149 Rapahoe Trail

5149 Rapahoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5149 Rapahoe Trail, Union City, GA 30349

Amenities

Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0161ad608b ----
Lovely hardwoods in entrance foyer guide you to airy family room w/ corner fireplace & soaring ceiling! Lavish kitchen includes granite counters, gorgeous hardwood cabinets, & separate breakfast area -- appliances included! Master suite boasts dreamy trey ceiling & private bath w/ dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and TWO large walk-in closets! Other bedrooms feature vaulted ceiling & great closet space. The optional loft gives you all the extra space you could desire. This home truly is a must see!

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have any available units?
5149 Rapahoe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have?
Some of 5149 Rapahoe Trail's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 Rapahoe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Rapahoe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Rapahoe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail offer parking?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have a pool?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have accessible units?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Rapahoe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5149 Rapahoe Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5149 Rapahoe Trail has units with air conditioning.

