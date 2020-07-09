5149 Rapahoe Trail

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets air conditioning fireplace range

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0161ad608b ----

Lovely hardwoods in entrance foyer guide you to airy family room w/ corner fireplace & soaring ceiling! Lavish kitchen includes granite counters, gorgeous hardwood cabinets, & separate breakfast area -- appliances included! Master suite boasts dreamy trey ceiling & private bath w/ dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and TWO large walk-in closets! Other bedrooms feature vaulted ceiling & great closet space. The optional loft gives you all the extra space you could desire. This home truly is a must see!



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



