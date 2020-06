Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful house 12 minutes to the airport. - Property Id: 111893



Beautiful with furnish option and well maintained home. Could be rented as furnished (150 dollars added to base rent) or unfurnished ($1945 dollars). Every room has attached full bath. Good entertainment center area, 12 minutes to the airport. All the bells and whistles that you can think of.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111893

Property Id 111893



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5581102)