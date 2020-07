Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Feel at ease when you walk into this cozy & comfortable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! Enjoy hardwood flooring throughout, an ample kitchen and dining area, and plenty of bright windows throughout! Situtated in a wooded area, the exterior features include a beautiful brick front with a garage!



Don't wait - Call today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.