4415 Ravenwood Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

4415 Ravenwood Drive

4415 Ravenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Ravenwood Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$200 off first month's rent promo!

3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Union City. This all-electric home features laminate flooring & carpet in one bedroom. Great neighborhood, airport, Marta & shopping 10mns away, completely renovated.

Appliance package includes:
– Electric Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
– electric water heater & Central cooling. 1-car garage. Wood burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome! (Under 25lbs)

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
4415 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have?
Some of 4415 Ravenwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Ravenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Ravenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Ravenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Ravenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4415 Ravenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4415 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Ravenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4415 Ravenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4415 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

