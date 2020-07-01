4415 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$200 off first month's rent promo!



3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Union City. This all-electric home features laminate flooring & carpet in one bedroom. Great neighborhood, airport, Marta & shopping 10mns away, completely renovated.



Appliance package includes:

– Electric Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

– electric water heater & Central cooling. 1-car garage. Wood burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome! (Under 25lbs)



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.