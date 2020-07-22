All apartments in Union City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

4111 Ravenwood Court

4111 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Ravenwood Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** More photos to come. Lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA in the heart of Union City. Sunny living room with decorative fireplace and large windows providing plenty natural light. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master on the main level with additional carpeted bedrooms and spacious bathrooms. Exterior features one car garage and large backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Langston Hughes High School
Middle School: Renaissance Middle School
Elementary School: Liberty Point Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have any available units?
4111 Ravenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4111 Ravenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Ravenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Ravenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Ravenwood Court offers parking.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have a pool?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Ravenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Ravenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
