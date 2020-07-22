4111 Ravenwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** More photos to come. Lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA in the heart of Union City. Sunny living room with decorative fireplace and large windows providing plenty natural light. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master on the main level with additional carpeted bedrooms and spacious bathrooms. Exterior features one car garage and large backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Langston Hughes High School

Middle School: Renaissance Middle School

Elementary School: Liberty Point Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.