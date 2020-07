Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff70dcc001 ----

Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. Large living space with Fireplace open to dining area. Open Kitchen with access to backyard space. New Paint! New Carpet. Quiet neighborhood. This one won\'t last so act fast! Call and listen to prompts to schedule showings. 404-609-1929. Agent: Nicole Apply Online Renterswarehouse.com