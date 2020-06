Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has a seating area and features a walk in closet. This is a must see! The dining room overlooks the back yard with mature trees, deck off of the kitchen area that is great for entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.