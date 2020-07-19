All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
3506 Creekview Drive
3506 Creekview Drive

3506 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Creekview Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

This lovely large four bedroom two bathroom home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, sunny kitchen with appliances, separate dining room, and family room.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2007

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1470
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

