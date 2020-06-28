315 Cog Hill Dr

Amenities

walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Fairburn Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 2 story brick front featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Guest bedroom on main level with large walk-in closet and adjacent full bath. Perfect for parents. Walk upstairs and you will find 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, great loft area, perfect for a rec room or second family area! Master suit with sitting area with fireplace. HUGE wrap-around master closet.



Elem:Renaissance,Middle:Renaissance,High:Langston HughesPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

No Pets Allowed



