315 Cog Hill Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

315 Cog Hill Dr

315 Cog Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Cog Hill Drive, Union City, GA 30213

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fairburn Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 2 story brick front featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Guest bedroom on main level with large walk-in closet and adjacent full bath. Perfect for parents. Walk upstairs and you will find 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, great loft area, perfect for a rec room or second family area! Master suit with sitting area with fireplace. HUGE wrap-around master closet.

Elem:Renaissance,Middle:Renaissance,High:Langston HughesPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Will I qualify to rent for anFairburnhomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

