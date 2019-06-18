All apartments in Tyrone
155 Berry Hill Ln
155 Berry Hill Ln

155 Berry Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

155 Berry Hill Lane, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
This is the one! Gorgeous craftsman style home with master on the main level. Lots of hardwood floors, stone fireplace in the vaulted family room with exposed beams. Large open plan with lots of windows, spacious kitchen with new stainless Jenn Aire appliances, granite counters, breakfast room with bay window and desk, formal dining, vaulted foyer, powder room, large mud room, laundry room with sink and cabinets, office, guest bedroom with private bath on the main. Two bedrooms, bath and loft upstairs. Huge expandable bonus room above the 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Private Greenbelt lot with unbuildable land next door. Lovely stone front porch. Large covered back porch with French doors to the family room. Stunning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have any available units?
155 Berry Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 155 Berry Hill Ln have?
Some of 155 Berry Hill Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Berry Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
155 Berry Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Berry Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 155 Berry Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 155 Berry Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Berry Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 155 Berry Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 155 Berry Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Berry Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Berry Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Berry Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
