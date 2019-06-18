155 Berry Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is the one! Gorgeous craftsman style home with master on the main level. Lots of hardwood floors, stone fireplace in the vaulted family room with exposed beams. Large open plan with lots of windows, spacious kitchen with new stainless Jenn Aire appliances, granite counters, breakfast room with bay window and desk, formal dining, vaulted foyer, powder room, large mud room, laundry room with sink and cabinets, office, guest bedroom with private bath on the main. Two bedrooms, bath and loft upstairs. Huge expandable bonus room above the 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Private Greenbelt lot with unbuildable land next door. Lovely stone front porch. Large covered back porch with French doors to the family room. Stunning!