Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:40 PM

130 Crimson Ridge

130 Crimson Rdg · (678) 390-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA 30290

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
$500 off first month's rent promo!!!

4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong. Enjoy features such as granite countertops in the kitchen, cozy fireplace in the living room, master bathroom with separate stand up shower and jacuzzi tub, and spacious backyard!

Near Pinewood Studios. Just off of I-85 for easy access to downtown and close to shopping center.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave.

Other Features:
Entertainment room.

Gas heater & floor furnace.

2 Pets welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Crimson Ridge have any available units?
130 Crimson Ridge has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Crimson Ridge have?
Some of 130 Crimson Ridge's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Crimson Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
130 Crimson Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Crimson Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Crimson Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge offer parking?
No, 130 Crimson Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Crimson Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge have a pool?
No, 130 Crimson Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge have accessible units?
No, 130 Crimson Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Crimson Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Crimson Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Crimson Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
