130 Crimson Ridge

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

$500 off first month's rent promo!!!



4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong. Enjoy features such as granite countertops in the kitchen, cozy fireplace in the living room, master bathroom with separate stand up shower and jacuzzi tub, and spacious backyard!



Near Pinewood Studios. Just off of I-85 for easy access to downtown and close to shopping center.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave.



Other Features:

Entertainment room.



Gas heater & floor furnace.



2 Pets welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.