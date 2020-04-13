105 Keswick Manor Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4 bedroom with full terrace/basement level in swim/tennis community. Conveniently located off Hwy 74 with shopping/restaurants and I-85 access. Large formal living and dining room combo. Comfortable family room with built-in bookcases and gas log fireplace. Opens to huge kitchen area with eat-in breakfast area, built-in office space, center island and loads of cabinetry. Newer carpet and tile throughout. Kitchen access to backyard deck overlooking private backyard. Upstairs includes media/bonus room, 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths and convenient laundry room. Large basement area partially finished. Dual heating/cooling, 2-car garage and pull-off area. Rent includes pool, tennis court and exercise room membership. See comments on fully furnished home.