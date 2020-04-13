All apartments in Tyrone
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

105 Keswick Manor Dr

105 Keswick Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Keswick Manor Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4 bedroom with full terrace/basement level in swim/tennis community. Conveniently located off Hwy 74 with shopping/restaurants and I-85 access. Large formal living and dining room combo. Comfortable family room with built-in bookcases and gas log fireplace. Opens to huge kitchen area with eat-in breakfast area, built-in office space, center island and loads of cabinetry. Newer carpet and tile throughout. Kitchen access to backyard deck overlooking private backyard. Upstairs includes media/bonus room, 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths and convenient laundry room. Large basement area partially finished. Dual heating/cooling, 2-car garage and pull-off area. Rent includes pool, tennis court and exercise room membership. See comments on fully furnished home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have any available units?
105 Keswick Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have?
Some of 105 Keswick Manor Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Keswick Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Keswick Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Keswick Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 Keswick Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 Keswick Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Keswick Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 105 Keswick Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Keswick Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Keswick Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Keswick Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Keswick Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

