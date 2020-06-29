All apartments in Tucker
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

4614 Wynbury Ct

4614 Wynbury Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Wynbury Ct, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
5 BED Spacious & Cozy Home Waiting for You!! - Welcome the Holidays & New Year in this immaculate home on private cut de sac!! Your new home is right beside Lawrenceville highway with easy access to 285. Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens in 5 mins walking distance. Homedepot, Publix within 10 mins and plenty of restaurants near by to enjoy your nights out!

Spacious 5 bedrooms, and 4 full baths, offering generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a beautiful setting for relaxing and entertaining. The first-floor guest suite offers a full bathroom for your guest to enjoy. The upstairs master bedroom has its own private bath with tub & standing shower, double sinks, plus a huge walk-in closet.

Enjoy beautiful wall to wall hardwood floor. Kitchen is updated with granite countertop, and tiled backsplash. Other special highlights of our charming home includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and tons of storage space in our walk-in closets.

You'll love the convenience of a patio, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces with automatic door, and a wonderful neighborhood with two cul de sac.

Call us for a tour! 404-600-6067

Monthly Landscaping Fee $100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Wynbury Ct have any available units?
4614 Wynbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Wynbury Ct have?
Some of 4614 Wynbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Wynbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Wynbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Wynbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Wynbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4614 Wynbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Wynbury Ct offers parking.
Does 4614 Wynbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 Wynbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Wynbury Ct have a pool?
No, 4614 Wynbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Wynbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 4614 Wynbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Wynbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Wynbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
