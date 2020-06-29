4614 Wynbury Ct

Amenities

5 BED Spacious & Cozy Home Waiting for You!! - Welcome the Holidays & New Year in this immaculate home on private cut de sac!! Your new home is right beside Lawrenceville highway with easy access to 285. Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens in 5 mins walking distance. Homedepot, Publix within 10 mins and plenty of restaurants near by to enjoy your nights out!



Spacious 5 bedrooms, and 4 full baths, offering generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a beautiful setting for relaxing and entertaining. The first-floor guest suite offers a full bathroom for your guest to enjoy. The upstairs master bedroom has its own private bath with tub & standing shower, double sinks, plus a huge walk-in closet.



Enjoy beautiful wall to wall hardwood floor. Kitchen is updated with granite countertop, and tiled backsplash. Other special highlights of our charming home includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and tons of storage space in our walk-in closets.



You'll love the convenience of a patio, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces with automatic door, and a wonderful neighborhood with two cul de sac.



Call us for a tour! 404-600-6067



Monthly Landscaping Fee $100



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157045)