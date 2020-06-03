4356 Hanfred Ln. - This beautifully remodeled and upgraded duplex is conveniently located close to downtown Tucker and I-285. Two bedrooms and one bathroom, flat yard, and a carport with exterior shed storage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5482844)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
