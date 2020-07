Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Incredible quiet cul-de-sac community welcomes you. This rare 2 bed 2 bath home features a flat, spacious fenced yard with a great patio and shed - excellent storage space! New carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and view to the bright and open living room. Newer washer and dryer, 2 car parking in front driveway. Walking distance to shops and restaurants in downtown Tucker! Close to 78, Decatur, 285, Emory, and CDC.