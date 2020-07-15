All apartments in Tucker
3987 Barr Circle
3987 Barr Circle

3987 Barr Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3987 Barr Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
NO UTILITY BILL!! ALL UTILITIES AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!!! Cozy Private In Law Suite EASY QUALIFICATIONS!! VISIT

WWW.RENTINGOUTATLANTA.COM TO APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3987 Barr Circle have any available units?
3987 Barr Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3987 Barr Circle have?
Some of 3987 Barr Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3987 Barr Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3987 Barr Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3987 Barr Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3987 Barr Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3987 Barr Circle offer parking?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have a pool?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have accessible units?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
