3987 Barr Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3987 Barr Circle
3987 Barr Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
3987 Barr Circle, Tucker, GA 30084
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO UTILITY BILL!! ALL UTILITIES AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!!! Cozy Private In Law Suite EASY QUALIFICATIONS!! VISIT
WWW.RENTINGOUTATLANTA.COM TO APPLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3987 Barr Circle have any available units?
3987 Barr Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tucker, GA
.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tucker Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3987 Barr Circle have?
Some of 3987 Barr Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3987 Barr Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3987 Barr Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3987 Barr Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3987 Barr Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tucker
.
Does 3987 Barr Circle offer parking?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have a pool?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have accessible units?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3987 Barr Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3987 Barr Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
