All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 3983 Roman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
3983 Roman Court
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM

3983 Roman Court

3983 Roman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3983 Roman Court, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully renovated ranch home on large level lot. Freshly painted with hardwoods throughout. Two car garage. Large screened back deck with skylights --enjoy the outdoors without the bugs enjoying you! Three spacious bedrooms. Family room with fireplace adjoins open kitchen with large breakfast area. Separate living room. Full finished basement adds to the spaciousness of this great home. Laundry room on main level, washer/dryer included. Gas grill connected to natural gas. Convenient access to Stone Mountain Freeway, I-285 and I-85. Large fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 Roman Court have any available units?
3983 Roman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3983 Roman Court have?
Some of 3983 Roman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3983 Roman Court currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Roman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Roman Court pet-friendly?
No, 3983 Roman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3983 Roman Court offer parking?
Yes, 3983 Roman Court offers parking.
Does 3983 Roman Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3983 Roman Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Roman Court have a pool?
No, 3983 Roman Court does not have a pool.
Does 3983 Roman Court have accessible units?
No, 3983 Roman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Roman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3983 Roman Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College