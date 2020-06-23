3983 Roman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully renovated ranch home on large level lot. Freshly painted with hardwoods throughout. Two car garage. Large screened back deck with skylights --enjoy the outdoors without the bugs enjoying you! Three spacious bedrooms. Family room with fireplace adjoins open kitchen with large breakfast area. Separate living room. Full finished basement adds to the spaciousness of this great home. Laundry room on main level, washer/dryer included. Gas grill connected to natural gas. Convenient access to Stone Mountain Freeway, I-285 and I-85. Large fenced back yard.