Tucker, GA
3915 Cedar Circle
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM

3915 Cedar Circle

3915 Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

3915 Cedar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo located in well-maintained, highly sought-after swim/tennis community. Location convenient to everything. Walk to Brockett ES, minutes from 78, 285, 85, and 5 miles to Downtown Decatur, CDC, Emory! Move-in ready with new paint and carpeting. Shows beautifully! Wonderful 2 story family room with gas fireplace, upstairs loft bedroom with full bath. Large covered deck, storage closet, & separate laundry room with new flooring. Assigned parking spot by door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Cedar Circle have any available units?
3915 Cedar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Cedar Circle have?
Some of 3915 Cedar Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Cedar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Cedar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Cedar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Cedar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3915 Cedar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Cedar Circle offers parking.
Does 3915 Cedar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Cedar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Cedar Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3915 Cedar Circle has a pool.
Does 3915 Cedar Circle have accessible units?
No, 3915 Cedar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Cedar Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Cedar Circle has units with dishwashers.
