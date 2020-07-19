3915 Cedar Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo located in well-maintained, highly sought-after swim/tennis community. Location convenient to everything. Walk to Brockett ES, minutes from 78, 285, 85, and 5 miles to Downtown Decatur, CDC, Emory! Move-in ready with new paint and carpeting. Shows beautifully! Wonderful 2 story family room with gas fireplace, upstairs loft bedroom with full bath. Large covered deck, storage closet, & separate laundry room with new flooring. Assigned parking spot by door.