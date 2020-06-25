All apartments in Tucker
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane

3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with 2-car garage and fenced backyard. New carpet in bedrooms, new laminate hardwoods in kitchen, family room and dining room. New granite countertops in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Master features double vanity and walk-in closet. Convenient to Northlake Mall, I-285 and 78. Tenant maintains yard, pays all utilities and provides their own washer/dryer. No Pets Allowed. N0 Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is paid immediately at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have any available units?
3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have?
Some of 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane offers parking.
Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have a pool?
No, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have accessible units?
No, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane has units with dishwashers.
