3643 Bonnie Glenn Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with 2-car garage and fenced backyard. New carpet in bedrooms, new laminate hardwoods in kitchen, family room and dining room. New granite countertops in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. Master features double vanity and walk-in closet. Convenient to Northlake Mall, I-285 and 78. Tenant maintains yard, pays all utilities and provides their own washer/dryer. No Pets Allowed. N0 Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Lease must start within 30 days of application acceptance. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is paid immediately at lease signing.