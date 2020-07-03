3369 Wembley Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities garage hot tub

Spacious 4 sided brick home in Tucker. 2 story foyer. Hardwood floors throughout in Formal living rm and dining rm combo. Spacious Family room w/ Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, double oven, center island. One spacious bedroom on main w/ full bath. Top floor has huge loft area overlooking living rm, Large Master Suite w/ trey ceiling and master spa bath-Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms w/ high ceilings and good closet space, each share a Jack-Jill Full bath. Huge balcony, fenced in backyard! 2 car garage. Close to I285 and I85. Excellent school district! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: Darlene Kelley