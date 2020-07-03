All apartments in Tucker
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3369 Wembley Walk

3369 Wembley Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Wembley Walk, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4 sided brick home in Tucker. 2 story foyer. Hardwood floors throughout in Formal living rm and dining rm combo. Spacious Family room w/ Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, double oven, center island. One spacious bedroom on main w/ full bath. Top floor has huge loft area overlooking living rm, Large Master Suite w/ trey ceiling and master spa bath-Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double vanity. Two additional bedrooms w/ high ceilings and good closet space, each share a Jack-Jill Full bath. Huge balcony, fenced in backyard! 2 car garage. Close to I285 and I85. Excellent school district! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 Wembley Walk have any available units?
3369 Wembley Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3369 Wembley Walk have?
Some of 3369 Wembley Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Wembley Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Wembley Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 Wembley Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3369 Wembley Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3369 Wembley Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3369 Wembley Walk offers parking.
Does 3369 Wembley Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 Wembley Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 Wembley Walk have a pool?
No, 3369 Wembley Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3369 Wembley Walk have accessible units?
No, 3369 Wembley Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 Wembley Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3369 Wembley Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

