2867 Livsey Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Pretty 2+ story brick home near award-winning Livsey Elementary School and Henderson Park. Spacious rooms. 3 or 4 Bedrooms. New paint. New carpet. Granite counters in kitchen. Wonderful floorplan with great flow. This quiet neighborhood offers easy commuting to Emory/CDC or access to I-285/I-85/Lawrenceville Highway or Highway 78. Nearby Henderson Park is 117 acres w/recreational fields, tennis courts and a lake. Downtown Tucker offers restaurants, Thursday Farmer's Market and many community activities. This home is a steal with all it offers.