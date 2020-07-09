All apartments in Tucker
2867 Livsey Woods Drive

2867 Livsey Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Livsey Woods Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Pretty 2+ story brick home near award-winning Livsey Elementary School and Henderson Park. Spacious rooms. 3 or 4 Bedrooms. New paint. New carpet. Granite counters in kitchen. Wonderful floorplan with great flow. This quiet neighborhood offers easy commuting to Emory/CDC or access to I-285/I-85/Lawrenceville Highway or Highway 78. Nearby Henderson Park is 117 acres w/recreational fields, tennis courts and a lake. Downtown Tucker offers restaurants, Thursday Farmer's Market and many community activities. This home is a steal with all it offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have any available units?
2867 Livsey Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have?
Some of 2867 Livsey Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 Livsey Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2867 Livsey Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 Livsey Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 Livsey Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 Livsey Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.

