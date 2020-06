Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated Two story Brick and Frame Home with county front porch in Lakeside High school and Evandale Elem, Tranquil Serene Setting, beautiful private lot with large screened in porch overlooking fenced in backyard, Updated Large County Kitchen with breakfast bar Open plan Flowing to Fireside Den and Living Room. large rooms, Finish Lower level with Home office and second Den, lots of Storage. Beautiful neighborhood with professionals, Emory CDC .