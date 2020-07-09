2776 Smithsonia Way

Amenities

- Spacious Ranch with hardwood floors throughout



- 3 bedroom 2 bath



- Large living room and den with large Hearth



- Fenced private backyard



- 2 car carport



- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen



- Level lot



- French doors open to concrete patio and big backyard



- New furnace 2014



- New 50 Gallon Water heater 2015



- Nice large fenced back yard



- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing



- Nearby schools: Livsey Elementary, Tucker Middle, Tucker High



Highly desired neighborhood



INTERIOR



Interior Features:

Gleaming Hardwood Floors

High-Speed Internet Available



Fireplace(s) In Great Room/Family Room



Appliances:

Dishwasher

Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop

Gas Water Heater

Microwave

Security System (Owned)



ROOMS



Bedrooms

Total Bedrooms: 3

Bedrooms Main: 3

Bedroom Features:

Bedroom on Main Level

Master Bedroom on Main Level

1st/Main Floor Master: Yes



Bathrooms

Total Bathrooms: 2

Full Bathrooms: 2

Main - Full Baths: 2

Master Bathroom:

Shower Only



OTHER ROOMS



Kitchen:

White Cabinets,

Laminated Countertop



Dining Room:

Living Room/Dining Room Combination



Laundry:

Laundry Room



Other Rooms:

Family Room

Separate Living Room



EXTERIOR



Exterior Features:



Fenced Yard

Parking



Attached garage: Yes

Carport: 2 Car Carport

Carport Spaces: 2



Parking Features:

Attached

Side/Rear Entry



LOCATION



Area: 41 - Dekalb-East

County: Dekalb

Subdivision: Smithsonia

Driving Directions: Chamblee Tucker Road to right on Smithsonia Drive then left on Smithsonia Way. Home will be on the left.



SCHOOL INFORMATION



Elementary School: Livsey

Middle School: Tucker

High School: Tucker

