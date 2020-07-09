2776 Smithsonia Way

Amenities
- Spacious Ranch with hardwood floors throughout
- 3 bedroom 2 bath
- Large living room and den with large Hearth
- Fenced private backyard
- 2 car carport
- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen
- Level lot
- French doors open to concrete patio and big backyard
- New furnace 2014
- New 50 Gallon Water heater 2015
- Nice large fenced back yard
- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing
- Nearby schools: Livsey Elementary, Tucker Middle, Tucker High
- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18
- Online application is at www.atlanda.com
**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**
- All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
Highly desired neighborhood
INTERIOR
Interior Features:
Gleaming Hardwood Floors
High-Speed Internet Available
Fireplace(s) In Great Room/Family Room
Appliances:
Dishwasher
Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop
Gas Water Heater
Microwave
Security System (Owned)
ROOMS
Bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 3
Bedrooms Main: 3
Bedroom Features:
Bedroom on Main Level
Master Bedroom on Main Level
1st/Main Floor Master: Yes
Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
Main - Full Baths: 2
Master Bathroom:
Shower Only
OTHER ROOMS
Kitchen:
White Cabinets,
Laminated Countertop
Dining Room:
Living Room/Dining Room Combination
Laundry:
Laundry Room
Other Rooms:
Family Room
Separate Living Room
EXTERIOR
Exterior Features:
Fenced Yard
Parking
Attached garage: Yes
Carport: 2 Car Carport
Carport Spaces: 2
Parking Features:
Attached
Side/Rear Entry
LOCATION
Area: 41 - Dekalb-East
County: Dekalb
Subdivision: Smithsonia
Driving Directions: Chamblee Tucker Road to right on Smithsonia Drive then left on Smithsonia Way. Home will be on the left.
SCHOOL INFORMATION
Elementary School: Livsey
Middle School: Tucker
High School: Tucker
Contact us to schedule a showing.