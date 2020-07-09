All apartments in Tucker
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2776 Smithsonia Way

2776 Smithsonia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2776 Smithsonia Way, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
- Spacious Ranch with hardwood floors throughout

- 3 bedroom 2 bath

- Large living room and den with large Hearth

- Fenced private backyard

- 2 car carport

- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen

- Level lot

- French doors open to concrete patio and big backyard

- New furnace 2014

- New 50 Gallon Water heater 2015

- Nice large fenced back yard

- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing

- Nearby schools: Livsey Elementary, Tucker Middle, Tucker High

- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18

- Online application is at www.atlanda.com

**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**

- All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
Highly desired neighborhood

INTERIOR

Interior Features:
Gleaming Hardwood Floors
High-Speed Internet Available

Fireplace(s) In Great Room/Family Room

Appliances:
Dishwasher
Electric Oven/Range/Cooktop
Gas Water Heater
Microwave
Security System (Owned)

ROOMS

Bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 3
Bedrooms Main: 3
Bedroom Features:
Bedroom on Main Level
Master Bedroom on Main Level
1st/Main Floor Master: Yes

Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
Main - Full Baths: 2
Master Bathroom:
Shower Only

OTHER ROOMS

Kitchen:
White Cabinets,
Laminated Countertop

Dining Room:
Living Room/Dining Room Combination

Laundry:
Laundry Room

Other Rooms:
Family Room
Separate Living Room

EXTERIOR

Exterior Features:

Fenced Yard
Parking

Attached garage: Yes
Carport: 2 Car Carport
Carport Spaces: 2

Parking Features:
Attached
Side/Rear Entry

LOCATION

Area: 41 - Dekalb-East
County: Dekalb
Subdivision: Smithsonia
Driving Directions: Chamblee Tucker Road to right on Smithsonia Drive then left on Smithsonia Way. Home will be on the left.

SCHOOL INFORMATION

Elementary School: Livsey
Middle School: Tucker
High School: Tucker
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Smithsonia Way have any available units?
2776 Smithsonia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2776 Smithsonia Way have?
Some of 2776 Smithsonia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Smithsonia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Smithsonia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Smithsonia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2776 Smithsonia Way is pet friendly.
Does 2776 Smithsonia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2776 Smithsonia Way offers parking.
Does 2776 Smithsonia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Smithsonia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Smithsonia Way have a pool?
No, 2776 Smithsonia Way does not have a pool.
Does 2776 Smithsonia Way have accessible units?
No, 2776 Smithsonia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Smithsonia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Smithsonia Way has units with dishwashers.

