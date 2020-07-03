2759 Stonesmith Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Well-Maintained All-Brick Ranch. Located close to Tucker. White Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Separate Laundry Room. Den w/Fireplace. Partially-finished Basement with Rec Room. New Architectural Roof (1 month old). On Dead-end Street. Close to I-285 and I-85.