2759 Stonesmith Court

Well-Maintained All-Brick Ranch. Located close to Tucker. White Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Separate Laundry Room. Den w/Fireplace. Partially-finished Basement with Rec Room. New Architectural Roof (1 month old). On Dead-end Street. Close to I-285 and I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
