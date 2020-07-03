All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 2759 Stonesmith Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
2759 Stonesmith Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:53 AM

2759 Stonesmith Court

2759 Stonesmith Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2759 Stonesmith Court, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well-Maintained All-Brick Ranch. Located close to Tucker. White Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Separate Laundry Room. Den w/Fireplace. Partially-finished Basement with Rec Room. New Architectural Roof (1 month old). On Dead-end Street. Close to I-285 and I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Stonesmith Court have any available units?
2759 Stonesmith Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Stonesmith Court have?
Some of 2759 Stonesmith Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Stonesmith Court currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Stonesmith Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Stonesmith Court pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Stonesmith Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 2759 Stonesmith Court offer parking?
No, 2759 Stonesmith Court does not offer parking.
Does 2759 Stonesmith Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Stonesmith Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Stonesmith Court have a pool?
No, 2759 Stonesmith Court does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Stonesmith Court have accessible units?
No, 2759 Stonesmith Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Stonesmith Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Stonesmith Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College