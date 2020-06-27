All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 1768 Brockett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
1768 Brockett Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1768 Brockett Road

1768 Brockett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1768 Brockett Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home in Tucker! - A Stunning Luxury Level Home located in Tucker! 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms with a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Huge Family Room with a Fireplace and a Large Chefs Kitchen! 4 Bedrooms are upstairs with a built-in Homework/Office Center and easy access Laundry Room.

The Master Bedroom has a Large Walking in Custom Closet and 2nd Double Closet. The Master Bath includes a Large Jetted Tub, separate large Walk-in Shower with tons of counter space! There is another Bedroom that is oversized with a Private Bath. The 5th Bedroom located on the Main Level.

Do not miss the Large Screened in Porch overlooking a Private Backyard with a picket fence that leads into a rare Private Park that serves only ten adjacent homes!!

This home is ready for immediate move-in. You can actually walk to Brockett Elementary about in about 4 minutes giving your special loved one attention every school morning.

Elementary: Brockett
Middle: Tucker
High: Tucker

No Housing Vouchers, Section 8 or Student Housing Voucher participation.

Security Deposit is based on credit. The minimum is equal to one month's rent.

Tenant pays for All Utilities plus Damage Liability Insurance $12.50 per month. $200 Move-in Inspection Fee, $200 Move out Inspection Fee.

Pets: One Pet ONLY. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, $50 per month for Pet,

CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: No less than a minimum 600 Credit Score, No Open Collections or Charge-offs exceeding $1000, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies. Any of the aforementioned is an AUTOMATIC DENIAL. ALL PEOPLE over the age of 18 MUST BE SCREENED as we have a Criminal Background component. APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

Minimum Annual Income: $88,200.00

For more detailed requirements, visit: www.HabitatAtlanta.com and click the "Leasing Information" tab for the complete Terms and Conditions.

Exclusively listed by: Paul Diana, Keller Williams Buckhead, Mobile 404-780-0909, Office 404-604-3800 Professionally Managed by Habitat Real Estate Services Inc. 404-876-9800.

Information herein is believed to be correct but is not warranted. Subject to change anytime without notice.

Equal Housing Opportunity

FMLS: 6646574

(RLNE3614526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Brockett Road have any available units?
1768 Brockett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 Brockett Road have?
Some of 1768 Brockett Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Brockett Road currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Brockett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Brockett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Brockett Road is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Brockett Road offer parking?
No, 1768 Brockett Road does not offer parking.
Does 1768 Brockett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Brockett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Brockett Road have a pool?
No, 1768 Brockett Road does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Brockett Road have accessible units?
No, 1768 Brockett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Brockett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Brockett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College