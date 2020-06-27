1768 Brockett Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Large 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home in Tucker! - A Stunning Luxury Level Home located in Tucker! 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms with a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Huge Family Room with a Fireplace and a Large Chefs Kitchen! 4 Bedrooms are upstairs with a built-in Homework/Office Center and easy access Laundry Room.



The Master Bedroom has a Large Walking in Custom Closet and 2nd Double Closet. The Master Bath includes a Large Jetted Tub, separate large Walk-in Shower with tons of counter space! There is another Bedroom that is oversized with a Private Bath. The 5th Bedroom located on the Main Level.



Do not miss the Large Screened in Porch overlooking a Private Backyard with a picket fence that leads into a rare Private Park that serves only ten adjacent homes!!



This home is ready for immediate move-in. You can actually walk to Brockett Elementary about in about 4 minutes giving your special loved one attention every school morning.



Elementary: Brockett

Middle: Tucker

High: Tucker



No Housing Vouchers, Section 8 or Student Housing Voucher participation.



Security Deposit is based on credit. The minimum is equal to one month's rent.



Tenant pays for All Utilities plus Damage Liability Insurance $12.50 per month. $200 Move-in Inspection Fee, $200 Move out Inspection Fee.



Pets: One Pet ONLY. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, $50 per month for Pet,



CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: No less than a minimum 600 Credit Score, No Open Collections or Charge-offs exceeding $1000, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies. Any of the aforementioned is an AUTOMATIC DENIAL. ALL PEOPLE over the age of 18 MUST BE SCREENED as we have a Criminal Background component. APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.



Minimum Annual Income: $88,200.00



For more detailed requirements, visit: www.HabitatAtlanta.com and click the "Leasing Information" tab for the complete Terms and Conditions.



Exclusively listed by: Paul Diana, Keller Williams Buckhead, Mobile 404-780-0909, Office 404-604-3800 Professionally Managed by Habitat Real Estate Services Inc. 404-876-9800.



