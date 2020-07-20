1498 Winnipeg

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated ranch! Be the first to use the new bathrooms. New flooring, faucets, toilets, vanities, shower! Hardwoods throughout newly refinished! New lighting throughout & ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Laundry on main. Kitchen is newly painted with new sink, faucet, dishwasher & granite counter top!Montreal Woods is a gem of a neighborhood very close to 285 in-between Tucker & downtown Decatur. Convenient to everything. This home has a deck overlooking a great fenced level yard and is at the end of a cul de sac. Available immediately . Owner agent