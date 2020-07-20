All apartments in Tucker
Last updated April 1 2019

1498 Winnipeg

1498 Winnipeg Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1498 Winnipeg Trail, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated ranch! Be the first to use the new bathrooms. New flooring, faucets, toilets, vanities, shower! Hardwoods throughout newly refinished! New lighting throughout & ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Laundry on main. Kitchen is newly painted with new sink, faucet, dishwasher & granite counter top!Montreal Woods is a gem of a neighborhood very close to 285 in-between Tucker & downtown Decatur. Convenient to everything. This home has a deck overlooking a great fenced level yard and is at the end of a cul de sac. Available immediately . Owner agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1498 Winnipeg have any available units?
1498 Winnipeg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1498 Winnipeg have?
Some of 1498 Winnipeg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1498 Winnipeg currently offering any rent specials?
1498 Winnipeg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 Winnipeg pet-friendly?
No, 1498 Winnipeg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1498 Winnipeg offer parking?
Yes, 1498 Winnipeg offers parking.
Does 1498 Winnipeg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1498 Winnipeg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 Winnipeg have a pool?
No, 1498 Winnipeg does not have a pool.
Does 1498 Winnipeg have accessible units?
No, 1498 Winnipeg does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 Winnipeg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1498 Winnipeg has units with dishwashers.
