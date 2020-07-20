1498 Winnipeg

Amenities
Newly renovated ranch! Be the first to use the new bathrooms. New flooring, faucets, toilets, vanities, shower! Hardwoods throughout newly refinished! New lighting throughout & ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Laundry on main. Kitchen is newly painted with new sink, faucet, dishwasher & granite counter top!Montreal Woods is a gem of a neighborhood very close to 285 in-between Tucker & downtown Decatur. Convenient to everything. This home has a deck overlooking a great fenced level yard and is at the end of a cul de sac. Available immediately . Owner agent