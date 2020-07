Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court on-site laundry alarm system bike storage car wash area conference room guest suite hot tub internet access lobby

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to The Residences on McGinnis Ferry Apartments in Suwanee, GA where you will enjoy newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Your new pet friendly community features a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, two refreshing swimming pools, two lighted tennis courts and walking and bicycle trails.



Inside you will enjoy designer-style kitchens complete with modern new cabinets, stainless appliances and solid stone or granite-style countertops. You will also enjoy sophisticated finishes including durable hardwood-style floors, plush carpet, two inch faux-wood window coverings, designer paint and brushed nickel hardware, lighting and plumbing.



Our luxury Northeast Atlanta apartments are located just minutes from Lake Lanier, Downtown Atlanta and I-85, in one of the highest-rated public school systems in metro Atlanta area. Discover The Residences on McGinnis Ferry Apartments.



