Suwanee, GA
90 SILVER WATER Court
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

90 SILVER WATER Court

90 Silver Water Court · No Longer Available
Suwanee
Apartments under $1,300
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

90 Silver Water Court, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Suwanee home in swim/tennis neighborhood located in the North Gwinnett cluster school district. 4 BR, 2.5 Baths, new appliances, granite countertops, large living room that has a beautiful fireplace and lots of natural light, breakfast area with bay windows and a great fenced in backyard ready for kids or pets to play. The neighborhood is very close to the Suwanee Creek Greenway. This home is perfect for those that may be looking to house hunt or just looking for a short term lease. This rental will go fast! Reach out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 SILVER WATER Court have any available units?
90 SILVER WATER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 SILVER WATER Court have?
Some of 90 SILVER WATER Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 SILVER WATER Court currently offering any rent specials?
90 SILVER WATER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 SILVER WATER Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 SILVER WATER Court is pet friendly.
Does 90 SILVER WATER Court offer parking?
Yes, 90 SILVER WATER Court offers parking.
Does 90 SILVER WATER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 SILVER WATER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 SILVER WATER Court have a pool?
Yes, 90 SILVER WATER Court has a pool.
Does 90 SILVER WATER Court have accessible units?
No, 90 SILVER WATER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 90 SILVER WATER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 SILVER WATER Court has units with dishwashers.

