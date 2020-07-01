90 SILVER WATER Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great Suwanee home in swim/tennis neighborhood located in the North Gwinnett cluster school district. 4 BR, 2.5 Baths, new appliances, granite countertops, large living room that has a beautiful fireplace and lots of natural light, breakfast area with bay windows and a great fenced in backyard ready for kids or pets to play. The neighborhood is very close to the Suwanee Creek Greenway. This home is perfect for those that may be looking to house hunt or just looking for a short term lease. This rental will go fast! Reach out today!