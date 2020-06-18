All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:35 PM

656 Pringle Drive

656 Pringle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

656 Pringle Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Suwanee Towne Park with a variety of shops and summer concerts! Huge eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, lots of stained cabinets, solid surface counter tops, large pantry, oversized fam room, fireplace formal dining room and half bath. The upper level features a grand owner's retreat with lrg walk-in closet and spa bath with garden tub, separate shower, and true dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms & bath. Great cozy garden area, corner lot, 2-car garage, and TWO rocking chair porches!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Pringle Drive have any available units?
656 Pringle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Pringle Drive have?
Some of 656 Pringle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Pringle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 Pringle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Pringle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Pringle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 656 Pringle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 656 Pringle Drive offers parking.
Does 656 Pringle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Pringle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Pringle Drive have a pool?
No, 656 Pringle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 656 Pringle Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 Pringle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Pringle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Pringle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

