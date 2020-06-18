4441 Lassen Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Spacious Craftsman Style Home in North Gwinnett School District - Charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Village Grove Subdivision. The Main Level Features an open layout with hardwood flooring, Modern Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Upper level has a large Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom, two spacious secondary bedrooms with full bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Swim /Tennis Community in the North Gwinnett School District. Close to Shopping and Amenities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638426)