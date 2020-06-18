All apartments in Suwanee
4441 Lassen Court

4441 Lassen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Lassen Court, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious Craftsman Style Home in North Gwinnett School District - Charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Village Grove Subdivision. The Main Level Features an open layout with hardwood flooring, Modern Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Upper level has a large Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom, two spacious secondary bedrooms with full bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Swim /Tennis Community in the North Gwinnett School District. Close to Shopping and Amenities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Lassen Court have any available units?
4441 Lassen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Lassen Court have?
Some of 4441 Lassen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Lassen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Lassen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Lassen Court pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Lassen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 4441 Lassen Court offer parking?
No, 4441 Lassen Court does not offer parking.
Does 4441 Lassen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 Lassen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Lassen Court have a pool?
Yes, 4441 Lassen Court has a pool.
Does 4441 Lassen Court have accessible units?
No, 4441 Lassen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Lassen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Lassen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
