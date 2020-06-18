4441 Lassen Court

Amenities
Spacious Craftsman Style Home in North Gwinnett School District - Charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Village Grove Subdivision. The Main Level Features an open layout with hardwood flooring, Modern Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Upper level has a large Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom, two spacious secondary bedrooms with full bath. Washer and Dryer Included. Swim /Tennis Community in the North Gwinnett School District. Close to Shopping and Amenities.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4638426)