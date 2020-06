Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to live in this completely renovated home in the North Gwinnett HS cluster! Wide-plank laminate flooring on main level, fresh paint, NEW carpet and NEW insulated windows for low utility bills. Granite island kitchen views family room open to formal living and large vaulted sun room. Guest BR and full bath on main. Vaulted master features NEW tile shower w/glass doors. Over sized 5th BR could be used as a rec room. Fridge included in lease.