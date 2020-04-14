3930 Baverton Drive

Amenities

Suwanee Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! A beautiful gated community that with a true southern feel w/the Savannah style architecture. Swim/tennis community w/a clubhouse and sits on the largest lot in subdivision. This Suwanee Home For Rent features largest floor plan in subdivision boasting 3017 square feet living+ 1330 square feet unfinished basement, two car garage with carriage gate garage doors and tons of upgrades! Hickory wide plank flooring, additional energy saving windows provides a light filled fireside family room with back stairway. Bedrooms also have additional windows providing more natural lighting. Open kitchen with view of family room features over 4k in upgrades and top of the line stainless appliances.Granite counters, tile backslash, breakfast bar with stool seating -Casual breakfast area for everyday meals .

4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. Guest suite with private bath, and additional bedrooms are Jack and Jill w/bed/bath. Bathrooms also feature upgrades, granite countered sink and rubbed bronze fixtures. Front loader washer/dryer included. Fantastic Suwanee location minutes from Suwanee downtown green and Sims Lake Park.



Schools subject to change, contact Gwinnet county to confirm school zones. Level Creek Elm, North Gwinnett Middle and North Gwinnett HSL.



This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



