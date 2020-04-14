All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 3930 Baverton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
3930 Baverton Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

3930 Baverton Drive

3930 Baverton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3930 Baverton Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
Suwanee Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! A beautiful gated community that with a true southern feel w/the Savannah style architecture. Swim/tennis community w/a clubhouse and sits on the largest lot in subdivision. This Suwanee Home For Rent features largest floor plan in subdivision boasting 3017 square feet living+ 1330 square feet unfinished basement, two car garage with carriage gate garage doors and tons of upgrades! Hickory wide plank flooring, additional energy saving windows provides a light filled fireside family room with back stairway. Bedrooms also have additional windows providing more natural lighting. Open kitchen with view of family room features over 4k in upgrades and top of the line stainless appliances.Granite counters, tile backslash, breakfast bar with stool seating -Casual breakfast area for everyday meals .
4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. Guest suite with private bath, and additional bedrooms are Jack and Jill w/bed/bath. Bathrooms also feature upgrades, granite countered sink and rubbed bronze fixtures. Front loader washer/dryer included. Fantastic Suwanee location minutes from Suwanee downtown green and Sims Lake Park.

Schools subject to change, contact Gwinnet county to confirm school zones. Level Creek Elm, North Gwinnett Middle and North Gwinnett HSL.

This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Suwanee Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4893020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Baverton Drive have any available units?
3930 Baverton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Baverton Drive have?
Some of 3930 Baverton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Baverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Baverton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Baverton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Baverton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Baverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Baverton Drive offers parking.
Does 3930 Baverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Baverton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Baverton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3930 Baverton Drive has a pool.
Does 3930 Baverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 Baverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Baverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Baverton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University