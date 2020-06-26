3790 Portland Trail Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Live-work-play-eat-shop community - Property Id: 130850



Charming, well maintained craftsmen style home. Unfurnished. For a thriving social life, walk-able neighborhoods, parks, easy 2 block walk to nearby shops, bars, restaurants and outdoor festivities cities provides the best backdrop for upbeat lifestyle.



Schools

Elementary school: Roberts

Middle school: North Gwinnett

High school: North Gwinnett



Minutes from I-85 and a quick drive to Atlanta or the countryside.



Wood Floors, Carpeted Bdrms, Crown & Trim, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Wood paneled Dining Rm, Home Office, Breakfast Bar, Island, Pantry, Family Room w/ gas Fireplace. Cozy BBQ patio. Master w/ walk in closet, dual sinks, large glass shower & garden tub. 2 car garage. New roof - 2018. Stone front porch.

HOA yard maintenance.

PET considered, w/ PET DEPOSIT, based on circumstance.



Modern living in Suwanee Town Center. Enjoy a neighborhood w/ restaurants, shops, free events that are held at the City hall, & award winning parks & trails. Everything 5 min walk.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130850p

Property Id 130850



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5011222)