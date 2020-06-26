All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

3790 Portland Trail Dr

3790 Portland Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Portland Trail Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Live-work-play-eat-shop community - Property Id: 130850

Charming, well maintained craftsmen style home. Unfurnished. For a thriving social life, walk-able neighborhoods, parks, easy 2 block walk to nearby shops, bars, restaurants and outdoor festivities cities provides the best backdrop for upbeat lifestyle.

Schools
Elementary school: Roberts
Middle school: North Gwinnett
High school: North Gwinnett

Minutes from I-85 and a quick drive to Atlanta or the countryside.

Wood Floors, Carpeted Bdrms, Crown & Trim, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/ Island, Wood paneled Dining Rm, Home Office, Breakfast Bar, Island, Pantry, Family Room w/ gas Fireplace. Cozy BBQ patio. Master w/ walk in closet, dual sinks, large glass shower & garden tub. 2 car garage. New roof - 2018. Stone front porch.
HOA yard maintenance.
PET considered, w/ PET DEPOSIT, based on circumstance.

Modern living in Suwanee Town Center. Enjoy a neighborhood w/ restaurants, shops, free events that are held at the City hall, & award winning parks & trails. Everything 5 min walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130850p
Property Id 130850

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5011222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

