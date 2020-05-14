3364 Willow Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!! One owner home with tons of upgrades. Excellent condition. 2-story home with full finished basement. 6 bed, 4 1/2 bath. 2-story foyer, sep. living & dining rm, family rm w/built-ins & heavy trim, open kit. w/view to fam. & din. Large breakfast room, oversized island, granite countertops, maple cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances, Hardwoods throughout main, great master suite&bath. bonus room up w/large bedrooms up. Fenced in backyard for privacy&view of lake/pond from back of home. Level driveway&backyard for entertaining. Great schools. MUST SEE! No pets.