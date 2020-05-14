All apartments in Suwanee
Find more places like 3364 Willow Glen Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
3364 Willow Glen Trail
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

3364 Willow Glen Trail

3364 Willow Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suwanee
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3364 Willow Glen Trail, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION!! One owner home with tons of upgrades. Excellent condition. 2-story home with full finished basement. 6 bed, 4 1/2 bath. 2-story foyer, sep. living & dining rm, family rm w/built-ins & heavy trim, open kit. w/view to fam. & din. Large breakfast room, oversized island, granite countertops, maple cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances, Hardwoods throughout main, great master suite&bath. bonus room up w/large bedrooms up. Fenced in backyard for privacy&view of lake/pond from back of home. Level driveway&backyard for entertaining. Great schools. MUST SEE! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have any available units?
3364 Willow Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have?
Some of 3364 Willow Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3364 Willow Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3364 Willow Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3364 Willow Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3364 Willow Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3364 Willow Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3364 Willow Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 3364 Willow Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 3364 Willow Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3364 Willow Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3364 Willow Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Suwanee 1 BedroomsSuwanee 2 Bedrooms
Suwanee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuwanee Apartments under $1,300
Suwanee Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University