3301 Lake Mcginnis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3301 Lake Mcginnis Drive

3301 Mcginnis Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 5beds/4.5 baths house in great school district and direct access to Suwanee greenway! Beautiful 3 side brick home on level lot and covered back porch for relaxation and entertainment! Spacious gourmet kitchen with huge island, by breakfast room, view to coffered-ceiling Family Room, white stain cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry, rarely-found high quality hardwood floors all over. One big Bedroom & full bath on main served as in-law suite. Big master suite with sitting room, double vanities & tile flooring, separate tub and shower in Master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

