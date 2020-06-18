3301 Lake Mcginnis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 5beds/4.5 baths house in great school district and direct access to Suwanee greenway! Beautiful 3 side brick home on level lot and covered back porch for relaxation and entertainment! Spacious gourmet kitchen with huge island, by breakfast room, view to coffered-ceiling Family Room, white stain cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry, rarely-found high quality hardwood floors all over. One big Bedroom & full bath on main served as in-law suite. Big master suite with sitting room, double vanities & tile flooring, separate tub and shower in Master bath.