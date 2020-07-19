1050 Swan Mill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with 4 BD, 2 1/2 baths in one of the most sought-after school districts. You cannot miss the home with hardwood floors, updated fixtures, great private yard. Lot on a Cul-De-Sac with Walk in Closets, and tons of extras!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.