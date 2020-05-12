All apartments in Sugar Hill
945 Sugar Meadow Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

945 Sugar Meadow Dr

945 Sugar Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

945 Sugar Meadow Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful Split Level Home in Sugar Hill! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with New floors and New paint throughout! Brightly lit kitchen with Breakfast Room and Pantry that leads out to a spacious deck. Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Master Bedroom with Trey Ceilings and En Suite Bathroom. Lower level includes Entertainment Room, Spacious Bedroom with a full bathroom. Schools: Lanier HS, Lanier MS, Sycamore ES. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4821890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have any available units?
945 Sugar Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 945 Sugar Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
945 Sugar Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Sugar Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Sugar Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Sugar Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
