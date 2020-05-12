945 Sugar Meadow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful Split Level Home in Sugar Hill! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with New floors and New paint throughout! Brightly lit kitchen with Breakfast Room and Pantry that leads out to a spacious deck. Living Room with Fireplace, Separate Dining Room, Master Bedroom with Trey Ceilings and En Suite Bathroom. Lower level includes Entertainment Room, Spacious Bedroom with a full bathroom. Schools: Lanier HS, Lanier MS, Sycamore ES. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4821890)