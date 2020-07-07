All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6291 Mountain Ridge Cir

6291 Mountain Ridge Circle · (770) 355-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6291 Mountain Ridge Circle, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir Available 08/08/20 Sugar Hill Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August!  Bright open floorplan.   Formal Living room and Dining room, fireside family room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Deluxe Master Suite, huge fireside bonus room plus office. Ceiling fans throughout and recessed lighting. Beautiful Spacious yards front and back (fenced back); spacious 20 x 35 covered patio. Convenient to major highways, mall of GA, Parks, and 1.5 mile from Lake Lanier. 

Great Schools:
Elem: Riverside - Gwinnett
Middle: Lanier
High: North Gwinnett
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.   

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Sugar Hil home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Dog- Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Sugar Hill Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3244735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have any available units?
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir offer parking?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6291 Mountain Ridge Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Apartments with Garages
Sugar Hill Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity