Four bedroom, 2 bath home on private secluded wooded lot in North Gwinnett county. Three bedrooms on main level. Full finished basement with its own kitchen, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, full bath, living room, and bedroom. Great for in-law suite, teen suite, or separate apartment. In desirable North Gwinnett area. Convenient to Mall of Georgia, City of Buford, I-985, and I-85. Renter's insurance required. Non smoking. No pets allowed.