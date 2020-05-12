1431 Primrose Park Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

1431 Primrose Park Rd.

$1900 / 4br - 3,214ft² - Craftsman Style Home - Sugar Hill, Ga 30518



Features upgraded kitchen w/maple cabs, stainless appl, granite c-tops w/tile bcksplsh & custom lighting. Huge open fam rm w/fireplace.. Grand master suite w/sitting rm that features try ceiling & walk-in closet master bah has vaulted ceiling, jetted garden tub & sep tile shower. Private backyard patio. Professional landscaped w/irrigation system. Olympic sized pool & kiddie features. 4 lighted tennis courts & playground. Great Schools! Sycamore / Lanier Middle / Lanier High



SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com



LPM Rental Application http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A



Rental Approval Criteria http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/



3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1431-Primrose-Park-Rd-Sugar-Hill-GA-30518/80163997_zpid/?mmlb=t,0



Please, Please, Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 We return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.



