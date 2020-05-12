All apartments in Sugar Hill
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

1431 Primrose Park Road

1431 Primrose Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Primrose Park Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
1431 Primrose Park Rd.
$1900 / 4br - 3,214ft² - Craftsman Style Home - Sugar Hill, Ga 30518

Features upgraded kitchen w/maple cabs, stainless appl, granite c-tops w/tile bcksplsh & custom lighting. Huge open fam rm w/fireplace.. Grand master suite w/sitting rm that features try ceiling & walk-in closet master bah has vaulted ceiling, jetted garden tub & sep tile shower. Private backyard patio. Professional landscaped w/irrigation system. Olympic sized pool & kiddie features. 4 lighted tennis courts & playground. Great Schools! Sycamore / Lanier Middle / Lanier High

SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com

LPM Rental Application http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A

Rental Approval Criteria http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/

3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1431-Primrose-Park-Rd-Sugar-Hill-GA-30518/80163997_zpid/?mmlb=t,0

Please, Please, Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 We return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have any available units?
1431 Primrose Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1431 Primrose Park Road have?
Some of 1431 Primrose Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Primrose Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Primrose Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Primrose Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Primrose Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road offer parking?
No, 1431 Primrose Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Primrose Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Primrose Park Road has a pool.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1431 Primrose Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Primrose Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Primrose Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Primrose Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

