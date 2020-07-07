All apartments in Sugar Hill
1050 Hunters Oak Trail
1050 Hunters Oak Trail

Location

1050 Hunters Oak Trail, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story 4BR/3BA can be yours! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Family room comes with stone fire place! Large master with separate shower/tub in master bath. Garage has been converted into a living area! Only pets under 20 lbs. and under are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.

