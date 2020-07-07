This 2 story 4BR/3BA can be yours! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Family room comes with stone fire place! Large master with separate shower/tub in master bath. Garage has been converted into a living area! Only pets under 20 lbs. and under are allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have any available units?
1050 Hunters Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have?
Some of 1050 Hunters Oak Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Hunters Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Hunters Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Hunters Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail offers parking.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Hunters Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Hunters Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.