748 Ridge Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/558a7e1066 ---- This 3 bed/2bath Bi-level home looks amazing! An open floor plan with all new flooring and paint. Even a new fireplace and chimney! Living room has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Downstairs dining room is open to kitchen and overlooks wooded backyard. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, modern kitchen cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Beautifully tiled bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors, lighting and toilets! Three bedrooms upstairs all with new fans. Bonus room or 4th bedroom downstairs off kitchen. Mature trees in the back yard provide plenty of shade. Easy commute to downtown Atlanta, Snellville or Lawrenceville. 1 mile to Historic Stone Mountain Village and 2 miles to Stone Mountain Park Entrance! Schools: Stone Mountain E.S., Stone Mountain M.S., Stone Mountain H.S. Pets: No cats! Small dogs under 25lbs considered! Availability: COMING SOON! This house is currently occuppied and has limited available showtimes. Please choose a time above to schedule a agent-led appointment. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. This property does not accept vouchers / Section 8. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.