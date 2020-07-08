All apartments in Stone Mountain
748 Ridge Ave.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

748 Ridge Ave.

748 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

748 Ridge Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/558a7e1066 ---- This 3 bed/2bath Bi-level home looks amazing! An open floor plan with all new flooring and paint. Even a new fireplace and chimney! Living room has vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Downstairs dining room is open to kitchen and overlooks wooded backyard. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, modern kitchen cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Beautifully tiled bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors, lighting and toilets! Three bedrooms upstairs all with new fans. Bonus room or 4th bedroom downstairs off kitchen. Mature trees in the back yard provide plenty of shade. Easy commute to downtown Atlanta, Snellville or Lawrenceville. 1 mile to Historic Stone Mountain Village and 2 miles to Stone Mountain Park Entrance! Schools: Stone Mountain E.S., Stone Mountain M.S., Stone Mountain H.S. Pets: No cats! Small dogs under 25lbs considered! Availability: COMING SOON! This house is currently occuppied and has limited available showtimes. Please choose a time above to schedule a agent-led appointment. APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. This property does not accept vouchers / Section 8. DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Ridge Ave. have any available units?
748 Ridge Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 748 Ridge Ave. have?
Some of 748 Ridge Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Ridge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
748 Ridge Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Ridge Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Ridge Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. offer parking?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. have a pool?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Ridge Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Ridge Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

